Intermediate SQL Database Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal

Our client is seeking a skilled intermediate SQL Database Administrator to join their team. You will be responsible for the performance, integrity and security of databases. The ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.

Responsibilities:

Establishing the needs of users and monitoring user access and security

Monitoring performance and managing parameters to provide fast responses to front-end users

Mapping out the conceptual design for a planned database

Considering both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-users

Refining the logical design so that it can be translated into a specific data model

Further refining the physical design to meet system storage requirements

Installing and testing new versions of the DBMS

Writing database documentation, including data standards, procedures and definitions for the data dictionary (metadata)

Controlling access permissions and privileges

Developing, managing and testing back-up and recovery plans

Ensuring that storage and archiving procedures are functioning correctly

Capacity planning

Working closely with IT project managers, database developers and software developer

Communicating regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security

Commissioning and installing new applications and customising existing applications in order to make them fit for purpose

Requirements:

Degree, Diploma or IT Related Qualification

Minimum of 1 years’ SQL database administration experience in a high pressured, fast paced environment

Must be competent in Microsoft SQL Server 2008 and 2008 R2/ 2012

Previous experience in T-SQL Scripting, SQL replication and exporting & importing of data is essential

Must be able to create MS SQL Logins as well as have strong knowledge in Database Security

SSIS, SSRS and Analysis Services experience would be advantageous

No-SQL experience would be advantageous

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise in the future, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

SQL database administration

T-SQL Scripting

SSIS

SSRS

Learn more/Apply for this position