IT Service Delivery Manager

Are you ready to take your Technical IT career to the next level?

Are you an experienced IT senior analyst, with strong technical background?

Are you experienced in deep network cabling?

Our client is looking for an experienced IT Lead!

WHO YOU ARE:

Someone with distinctive troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Experienced with IT in manufacturing or similar industrial situations.

Intermediate knowledge of Windows Virtual Machines.

Advanced knowledge of Windows Server 2016 and above and Active Directory.

Knowledge of ITSM processes (ITIL esp. change / Incident).

Advanced analytical skills and attention to detail.

Proven ability to quickly learn new technologies, processes, and procedures.

Have the ability to work as an effective and contributing team member.

Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal.

Work on projects aside to the day to day operations.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills & client service skills.

Professional image with the ability to form good partner relationships across functions.

Different roles & responsibilities may be assigned to this position according to changes in the supported business area.

EDUCATION

BS degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or relevant field.

English Fluency both written and verbal.

Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues.

Microsoft certification in (MCSE), (MOS), Linux, Cisco or similar technologies.

General networking TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS (CCNA certified is preferred).

EXPERIENCE

Proven 5-10 years work experience in IT Lead, Technical Support, Desktop Support Engineer, or similar role in an Enterprise environment.

Experience supporting a manufacturing or industrial environment would be a distinct advantage.

YOUR TYPICAL DAY

Install and configure computer hardware operating systems and applications.

Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks.

Talk to staff or clients through a series of actions, either face-to-face or over the phone, to help set up systems or resolve issues.

Troubleshoot system and network problems, diagnosing and solving hardware or software faults.

Replace parts as required.

Provide support, including procedural documentation and relevant reports.

Follow diagrams and written instructions to repair a fault or set up a system.

Support the roll-out of new applications.

Set up new users’ accounts and profiles and deal with password issues.

Respond within agreed time limits to call-outs.

Work continuously on a task until completion (or referral to third parties, if appropriate).

Following standard procedures for proper escalation of unresolved issues to the appropriate teams.

Provide prompt and accurate feedback to customers.

Ensure all issues are properly logged.

Prioritize and manage many open cases at one time.

Rapidly establish a good working relationship with customers.

Desired Skills:

Troubleshooting

Service Transition

Service Delivery

IT service

Managing Staff

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A international brand manufacturer of household appliances.

