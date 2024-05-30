IT Technician

May 30, 2024

Minimum Requirements

  • 2+ years work experience in Network, Desktop and Server Support.
  • Knowledge/experience in Microsoft 365 management and support.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Teams and Sharepoint.
  • Good understanding of MS Office Suite.
  • Desktop/Laptop setup, troubleshooting and maintenance .
  • Network setup, troubleshooting and maintenance.
  • Helpdesk End user desktop support.
  • Remote administration/support of servers and workstations.
  • Ability to learn and support third-party applications.
  • Knowledge of backup solutions like Veeam, Windows Backup.
  • Knowledge of Virtual Machines like Hyper-V, VMWare.
  • Knowledge of Active directory/Microsoft Entra ID.
  • Knowledge of SIP/IP Telephone Systems

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • Remote support
  • It Support
  • Remote Desktop
  • Help Desk Support
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • Install Software
  • Veeam
  • Vmware

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Established medical practice & theatre.

Learn more/Apply for this position