IT Technician – Gauteng Centurion

Minimum Requirements
- 2+ years work experience in Network, Desktop and Server Support.
- Knowledge/experience in Microsoft 365 management and support.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Teams and Sharepoint.
- Good understanding of MS Office Suite.
- Desktop/Laptop setup, troubleshooting and maintenance .
- Network setup, troubleshooting and maintenance.
- Helpdesk End user desktop support.
- Remote administration/support of servers and workstations.
- Ability to learn and support third-party applications.
- Knowledge of backup solutions like Veeam, Windows Backup.
- Knowledge of Virtual Machines like Hyper-V, VMWare.
- Knowledge of Active directory/Microsoft Entra ID.
- Knowledge of SIP/IP Telephone Systems
Desired Skills:
- A+
- Remote support
- It Support
- Remote Desktop
- Help Desk Support
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Install Software
- Veeam
- Vmware
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Established medical practice & theatre.