Junior Full Stack Developer (Laravel) – Gauteng Pretoria

A reputed and growing company in the east of Pretoria is looking for a Junior Full Stack Developer to join the team that is specialising in communication solutions and commercial platforms using open source technologies. The successful candidate is an excellent programmer, with someone who is happy to work in a team and independently as well. The position is hybrid, with awesome in office perks.

Minimum Requirements:

Engineering degree or computer science degree and/or 3 years or more of industry experience.

At least 2 years of experience in PHP and Laravel.

Experience with a money market / voucher / coupon / reward system is ideal.

Desire team players willing to learn, share, collaborate, and code independently.

Open to both junior and mid-level developer.

Generic experience in the following: Javascript. Jquery and/or AngularJS HTML/CSS MySQL GIT source control

Extra points for experience in: Elasticsearch (or related no-sql DB experience) REDIS (or other in-memory DB solutions) Linux/SysAdmin LESS or SASS SMS and USSD applications Android and/or iOS native development API design and architecture Automated testing and CI/CD pipelines Technical Documentation experience



Responsibilities:

Developers skilled in both backend and frontend, eager to learn.

Values attention to security, scalability, and efficiency in the backend, while refining frontend for optimal UX.

Join a growing platform team alongside experienced developers.

To be discussed in the interview.

Salary dependent on experience.

Desired Skills:

PHP

API Interface

Laravel

Multi portal web components

UX

Linux

