Junior Network Specialist (CPT)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of cutting-edge Networking Solutions seeks a strong technical Junior Network Specialist who excels at solving complex networking challenges to join its Cape Town division. Joining a team that values expertise, fosters growth, and is dedicated to revolutionizing the way the world connects, your role will include VoIP Support, performing network maintenance and systems upgrades and providing Level 3 Support and troubleshooting. Applicants will require Matric/Grade 12, a tertiary IT qualification or possess an N+/MTCRE/Networking Certification with at least 2+ years ISP industry experience. You must also have experience with Routing (BGP), Switching, Linux, Scripting, VoIP, Documentation, TCP/IP and other network services and tools

DUTIES:

Core Network Management.

Business Connectivity and Solutions Support (Tickets/Calls).

VoIP Support.

Monitor Core Network.

Provide Level 3 Support and troubleshooting.

Perform network maintenance and system upgrades.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12 Required.

N+ / MTCRE / Networking Certification (Current) or tertiary IT qualification.

ISP industry experience: 2+ years.

Routing (BGP), Switching, Linux, Scripting, VoIP, Documentation.

Experienced in TCP/IP and other network services and tools.

COMMENTS:

