Monitoring & Evaluation Officer (Wits RHI)

Main purpose of the job:

To support the development and implementation of procedures, to enhance the accuracy and integrity of Ward21 CRS’s data

Performing data cleaning, collaborating with the data manager to enhance data collection and storage procedures, and preparing data for analysis and use

Monitor project progress and key trends in performance and data quality

Location:

22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Contribute to the development of a data quality strategy that aligns with the Ward21 CRS’s goals and objectives

Support the review/development of a quality management system, including supporting appropriate data analysis and reporting

Set up and implement systems for monitoring compliance with data quality protocols

Perform statistical tests on large datasets to determine data quality and integrity

Assess system performance and design, as well as its effect on data quality

Collaborate with the Data Manager to improve database, data collection, and storage processes

Create data dictionaries that define data terminology used in different projects

Design and implement strategies and processes to increase ownership of data and commitment to data quality and data use

Keep abreast of developments and trends in data quality management

Reviewing data sets to ensure that they are accurate and complete including data cleansing to ensure that there are no duplicates, data is standardized

Analyze data quality issues to determine their cause and impact on the organization and implement remedial actions

Monitor project performance against targets

Gathering data from primary or secondary data sources to identify and interpret trends

Analyze data quality issues to inform training and prioritize information system needs

Conduct data audits and routine data quality assessments in different project sites, following prescribed protocols and provide feedback and support the implementation of remedial actions

Support the timely development and submission of the funder and stakeholder reports

Develop and implement regular supervisory reports for monitoring the data quality performance of teams and alert supervisors to suspicious data that should be followed up directly with health workers and their beneficiaries

Conduct regular training of staff on data quality management including policies and protocols

Required minimum education and training:

Degree/Diploma in the relevant field

Required minimum work experience:

3-5 years developing, implementing, and managing data quality management systems

Working with donor-driven programs in the South African context

Data quality capacity building and mentoring

Report writing

Proficiency in data quality management systems

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Working in donor-driven projects in the South African context

Self-motivated, ability to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Data cleaning and preparation

Data analysis and exploration

Database development knowledge

Advanced Excel

Statistical knowledge

Creating data visualizations

Creating dashboards and reports

Writing and communication

Problem-solving

About The Employer:

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position