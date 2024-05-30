SAP ABAP Developer (Advanced) 2628 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders
Integration testing with other modules
Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
Executing the required changes through configuration
Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)
Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results
Carrying out regression testing
Interact with consultants of other modules
User interface transactional solutions
Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 7 years of SAP ABAP experience
Essential Skills Requirements:
SAP Module Configuration
Development documentation
Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
Conduct SAP Module process configuration
Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
Data services
BAPIs
Eclipse IDE
SAP Web IDE
SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard
SAP Cloud Platform
SAP Solution Manager ChaRM
SAP Business Workflow
SAP MM-Purchasing
SAP Ariba network
SAP Ariba Guided Buying
SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration
SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or relevant SAP Certification
Delivery Management
SAP UI5
Project Solution Planning, Estimation and Costing
Application Architecture
Integration Architecture
Desired Skills:
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues