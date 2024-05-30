SAP ABAP Developer (Advanced) 2628 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders

Integration testing with other modules

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Executing the required changes through configuration

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)

Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results

Carrying out regression testing

Interact with consultants of other modules

User interface transactional solutions

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 7 years of SAP ABAP experience

Essential Skills Requirements:

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA

Data services

BAPIs

Eclipse IDE

SAP Web IDE

SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard

SAP Cloud Platform

SAP Solution Manager ChaRM

SAP Business Workflow

SAP MM-Purchasing

SAP Ariba network

SAP Ariba Guided Buying

SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration

SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or relevant SAP Certification

Delivery Management

SAP UI5

Project Solution Planning, Estimation and Costing

Application Architecture

Integration Architecture

Desired Skills:

