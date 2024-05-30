Senior Scrum Master / Project Manager

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Scrum Master / Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Project Management

Management and administration of IT and Business projects with respect to scope, timelines, resourcing and risks to ensure delivery according to agreed project parameters

Communication of strategic vision, business benefits and value to be gained by achieving the project objectives to project team members and beyond project team, including reporting of project status and risks to all stakeholders

Setting and management of expectations relating to projects

Building and managing relationships with project stakeholders, including internal and external clients, to ensure operational service delivery is maintained and business impact minimised

Planning, co-ordination, and facilitation of project work according to agreed priorities

Management of project delivery, progress tracking, project risks and issues management

Management of changes to the agreed project scope and / or timeline to preserve business commitments and re-alignment of project objectives with regards to scope and timeline in the event of change

Scrum Master

Facilitate the Scrum process: The Scrum Master ensures that the Scrum process is rigorously followed by the team. This includes conducting Scrum ceremonies such as Sprint Planning, Daily Standup, Sprint Review, and Sprint Retrospective.

Remove impediments: The Scrum Master is responsible for identifying and removing any impediments that may be preventing the team from delivering value. This could include anything from technical issues to team dynamics.

Coach the team: The Scrum Master is responsible for coaching the team on Scrum principles and practices. This includes helping the team to self-organize, and to continuously improve their processes.

Protect the team: The Scrum Master is responsible for protecting the team from outside distractions and interruptions. This allows the team to focus on their work and deliver value.

Facilitate communication: The Scrum Master is responsible for ensuring that there is clear communication between the team, the Product Owner, and any other stakeholders.

Ensure transparency: The Scrum Master is responsible for ensuring that the team’s progress is transparent to all stakeholders. This includes maintaining a visible product backlog and burn-down chart.

Experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Project Management and exposure to scrum master role with ability to apply any methodology or tool suited to the context and nature of the project and environment

At least 10 years’ experience within a financial services company within an IT development environment, that follows agile principles will be an advantage

Relevant tertiary qualifications within the field of Project Management, such as PM Diploma, PM degree,

PRINCE2 qualification or PMP, will be an advantage

Knowledge of and competent in applying project management principles

Knowledge of business products and processes and systems development life cycles

Competencies

Proficiency in organising, co-ordinating and collaborating across diverse teams and perspectives

Problem-solving thinking skills

Performance driven and results oriented

Communication skills and well versed in verbal and writing abilities

Work equally well independently and as part of a team

Contributing to team success

Client service oriented

Influencing and gaining commitment

Negotiating skills

Adaptability

