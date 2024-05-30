An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a Software Engineer to join their team.
Software Engineer: Back-End II
Purpose Statement
The level II Software Engineer plays an integral part in a cross-functional team dedicated to the full software development lifecycle, from concept, to development to deployment and ultimately operating of each product. At this level, Software Engineers are responsible to design, develop, test, deploy, maintain, and enhance software systems and applications based on specifications, while adhering to established standards. They translate requirements from the business or technical analyst and actively participate with the delivery team in design and problem-solving.
The Back-end Software Engineer plays a crucial role in building solutions that offer optimum performance, reliability, and scale. They are responsible for writing and testing code for the development of the server-side components that power the application’s functionality.
Education (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Education (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge and Experience
Experience:
- 3+ years’ proven experience in back-end software development, project delivery and implementation (in relevant development technologies/language). Experience with back-end frameworks and technologies.
Knowledge:
- Can apply advanced knowledge of the following:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Advanced programming concepts
- Advanced algorithms and data structures
- Design Patterns
- Version Control
- Testing practices
- Database systems and query optimization (e.g., SQL, NoSQL).
- RESTful API design and integration.
- Cloud computing platforms and services (e.g., AWS, Azure).
- Advanced Microservice and event driven architectures
- Deployment using Kubernetes and containerization.
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Problem solving skills.
Additional Information
Clear criminal and credit record
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineer
- C#
- Back-End