Software Engineer: Back-End

An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a Software Engineer to join their team.

Software Engineer: Back-End II

Purpose Statement

The level II Software Engineer plays an integral part in a cross-functional team dedicated to the full software development lifecycle, from concept, to development to deployment and ultimately operating of each product. At this level, Software Engineers are responsible to design, develop, test, deploy, maintain, and enhance software systems and applications based on specifications, while adhering to established standards. They translate requirements from the business or technical analyst and actively participate with the delivery team in design and problem-solving.

The Back-end Software Engineer plays a crucial role in building solutions that offer optimum performance, reliability, and scale. They are responsible for writing and testing code for the development of the server-side components that power the application’s functionality.

Education (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge and Experience

Experience:

3+ years’ proven experience in back-end software development, project delivery and implementation (in relevant development technologies/language). Experience with back-end frameworks and technologies.

Knowledge:

Can apply advanced knowledge of the following:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Advanced programming concepts

Advanced algorithms and data structures

Design Patterns

Version Control

Testing practices

Database systems and query optimization (e.g., SQL, NoSQL).

RESTful API design and integration.

Cloud computing platforms and services (e.g., AWS, Azure).

Advanced Microservice and event driven architectures

Deployment using Kubernetes and containerization.

Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Problem solving skills.

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

