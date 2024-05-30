Software Engineer: Full Stack

An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a Software Engineer in the payment space to join their team.
Purpose Statement
The development role resides within an electronic payments team. Payments experience would be advantageous e.g. ISO20022, EFT, Debicheck, PayShap, RTC,Card, Mobile Money or any other type of payment services.
The level III Software Engineer plays an integral part in a cross-functional team dedicated to the full software development lifecycle, from concept, to development to deployment and ultimately operating of each product. At this level, Software Engineers are responsible to design, develop, test, deploy, maintain, and enhance complex software systems and applications, considering scalability, performance, and future requirements. Responsible for guiding and supporting developers and stakeholders in scoping, progress, status, and resolution of engineering problems.
The Full Stack Software Engineer plays a crucial role in developing and maintaining both front-end and back-end components of web applications and works on all layers of the application stack. They are therefore responsible for applying a holistic approach to building solutions that not only offer optimum performance, reliability, and scale but also create great client experiences.
Education (Minimum)
Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Education (Ideal or Preferred)
A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge and Experience
Experience:
- 6+ years’ proven experience in both front- and back-end software development, project delivery and implementation (in relevant development technologies/language). Experience with modern front-end and back-end frameworks and technologies.
- Developing payments domain system experience
Knowledge:
- Can apply expert knowledge and develop others understanding of the following:IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Advanced programming concepts
- Advanced algorithms and data structures
- Design Patterns
- Version Control
- Testing practices
- Database systems and query optimization (e.g., SQL, NoSQL).
- RESTful API design and integration.
- Cloud computing platforms and services (e.g., AWS, Azure).
- Advanced Microservice and event driven architectures
- Deployment using kubernetes and containerization Responsive design principles and mobile-first development.
- Browser compatibility issues and performance optimisation.
- Front-end build tools and package managers
Tech Stack required:
- C#
- AWS
- GoLang
- Deployment Pipelines
- GitLab/GitHub
- Postgress
- Oracle
- SQL
- Instana
- Kubernetes
- MQ/Kafaka
- Docker
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Problem solving skills
Additional Information
Clear criminal and credit record
