Software Engineer: Full Stack

An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a Software Engineer in the payment space to join their team.

Purpose Statement

The development role resides within an electronic payments team. Payments experience would be advantageous e.g. ISO20022, EFT, Debicheck, PayShap, RTC,Card, Mobile Money or any other type of payment services.

The level III Software Engineer plays an integral part in a cross-functional team dedicated to the full software development lifecycle, from concept, to development to deployment and ultimately operating of each product. At this level, Software Engineers are responsible to design, develop, test, deploy, maintain, and enhance complex software systems and applications, considering scalability, performance, and future requirements. Responsible for guiding and supporting developers and stakeholders in scoping, progress, status, and resolution of engineering problems.

The Full Stack Software Engineer plays a crucial role in developing and maintaining both front-end and back-end components of web applications and works on all layers of the application stack. They are therefore responsible for applying a holistic approach to building solutions that not only offer optimum performance, reliability, and scale but also create great client experiences.

Education (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge and Experience

Experience:

6+ years’ proven experience in both front- and back-end software development, project delivery and implementation (in relevant development technologies/language). Experience with modern front-end and back-end frameworks and technologies.

Developing payments domain system experience

Knowledge:

Can apply expert knowledge and develop others understanding of the following:IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Advanced programming concepts

Advanced algorithms and data structures

Design Patterns

Version Control

Testing practices

Database systems and query optimization (e.g., SQL, NoSQL).

RESTful API design and integration.

Cloud computing platforms and services (e.g., AWS, Azure).

Advanced Microservice and event driven architectures

Deployment using kubernetes and containerization Responsive design principles and mobile-first development.

Browser compatibility issues and performance optimisation.

Front-end build tools and package managers

Tech Stack required:

C#

AWS

GoLang

Deployment Pipelines

GitLab/GitHub

Postgress

Oracle

SQL

Instana

Kubernetes

MQ/Kafaka

Docker

Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Problem solving skills

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

