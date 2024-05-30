Space Project Manager

A well-established public entity is seeking to appoint an Space Project Manager

Reporting to the Space Programme Manager, the Space Project Managers combine their project management, systems engineering, and contract management skills with their engineering or scientific expertise to design, develop, and integrate technology solutions to meet the nation’s needs and requirements.

They are responsible for all aspects of the project, ultimately making sure the project requirements are met within budget and schedule, and that the team members who support the project are properly recognized for the achievement of those goals. They are responsible for the successful planning and implementation of project resources, schedules, and performance objectives. They are also responsible for overall project safety and risk management.

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor of Science (Hons) (Electronics/ Mechanical) Degree in engineering.

A recognized Project Management qualification will be an added advantage.

At least 5 years’ experience in a Technical Project Management role.

At least 5 years’ experience in a System Engineering role.

Experience in mission-critical systems (Aerospace, Defence, and/or Nuclear) is required.

Proficient in the use of Project Management Tools and Systems.

Key performance areas will include, but are not limited to:

Project office planning, operationalization, and management.

Planning and Implementation of Projects.

Project Documentation.

Budget Management Reporting.

Sub-Contractor Management.

Stakeholder Management.

Human Capital Development

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

(Aerospace

Defence

and/or Nuclear)

Project Management Tools

System Engineering role

Learn more/Apply for this position