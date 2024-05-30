Tarsus Distribution brings Zerto Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service to SA

Leading South African distributor Tarsus Distribution is partnering with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and its subsidiary Zerto (a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company) to create a compliant, agile, and affordable Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) solution.

The solution is a modern and secure private cloud infrastructure that partners and customers can rely on to provide continuity and secure their systems in case of business interruptions or ransomware attacks.

HPE’s compute, storage, networking, and software are the service’s foundation, while Zerto’s ransomware protection and disaster recovery solutions will secure customers’ data.

Partners and customers will have access to a dedicated, cost-effective DRaaS solution with real-time protection, near-zero data loss and application downtime, low recovery point objectives (RPOs), and fast recovery time objectives (RTOs), helping them mitigate the impact of potential risk events—be it natural disasters, outages, or cyberattacks.

Companies today must overcome a range of risks to ensure uninterrupted computing. For instance, the ongoing energy crisis and failures of undersea cables have demonstrated the need for business continuity measures coupled with backup and recovery solutions.

“At the same time, ransomware actors have become more prolific than ever, often targeting companies’ backups as well as their operational systems,” explains Chris Larkins, the Enterprise Technology Officer at Tarsus Distribution. “So, it’s imperative to ensure that data is secured and protected from ransomware wherever it resides and can be restored in a way that companies can immediately use.”

Zerto combines everything required to keep your infrastructure protected in a single, simple, and scalable solution for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

It combines ransomware resilience, disaster recovery and multi-cloud mobility based on a foundation of continuous data protection (CDP).

“Zerto brings together disaster recovery and data protection across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments,” says Chris Rogers, Senior Technology Evangelist at Zerto. “Customers benefit from a single, unified and automated recovery and data management experience across all virtualised or cloud-based workloads.” To cater to geographic redundancy, the solution will be co-located in hosted data centres in Gauteng and Western Cape, South Africa.

To support partners and customers, Tarsus Distribution will create new roles and skill sets. HPE experts will provide a dedicated training scheme to provide staff and partners with essential know how to identify opportunities, size, design, sell and implement.

“With this enhanced portfolio of full end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, Tarsus Distribution will be able to optimally support partners and small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers in their growth by providing key security capabilities at predictable consumption-based costs,” Riaan Swart, the Business Unit Manager for Tarsus-as-a-Service concludes.

To find out more about Tarsus Distribution’s new DRaaS offering, email HPE@tarsus.co.za Or visit tarsus.co.za.