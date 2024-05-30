Technical Support Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Are you a seasoned Technical Support Manager with a passion for leading high-performing teams in the ISP industry? We are looking for a dynamic and experienced professional to helm our clients’ technical support department, drive exceptional customer service, and enhance their support processes and procedures, with exceptional knowledge of networking principles in the wireless industry.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.

Relevant certifications such as CompTIA Network+, MikroTik MTCNA, Juniper Networks Certified Associate (JNCIA) are beneficial.

Relevant certifications such as Juniper Networks Certified Service Provider Routing and Switching, Professional (JNCIP-SP), MikroTik MTCRE or equivalent certifications are preferred.

Proven experience (5 years) in a network engineering or related role within the ISP industry.

Seasoned experience working in a networking environment.

Experience with Network Security, WAN and LAN.

Experience working with wireless equipment, protocols, standards and wireless LAN design. Experience with Private Cloud Networking (Proxmox/KVM).

Strong technical background with in-depth knowledge of networking protocols, internet technologies, and ISP services.

Experience in implementing process improvements, performance metrics, and quality assurance initiatives.

Responsibilities:

Team Leadership:

Lead and manage a team of technical support agents, providing guidance, coaching, and mentoring to ensure high performance, motivation and job satisfaction.

Customer Support Excellence:

Maintain a customer-centric approach by ensuring prompt and effective resolution of customer inquiries, technical issues, and service requests, while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.

Escalation Management:

Serve as the primary point of contact for escalated technical issues, providing timely and effective resolution, and managing communication with customers, internal stakeholders, and third-party vendors.

Process Improvement:

Continuously assess and improve support processes, procedures, and workflows to enhance efficiency, productivity, and service quality.

Manage/participate in network-related projects, including network upgrades, migrations and expansions.

Estimate network capacity requirements and plan for scalability to accommodate business growth and changing needs.

Performance Monitoring:

Implement key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to monitor the performance of the technical support team, track progress, identify areas for improvement, and drive accountability.

Training and Development:

Develop and deliver comprehensive training programs for technical support staff to ensure they have the necessary skills, knowledge, and expertise to deliver exceptional support services.

Technical Expertise:

Maintain a strong understanding of ISP technologies, network infrastructure, and services to provide technical guidance, troubleshooting assistance, and expertise to both customers and team members. A sound understanding of fixed wireless networks is a benefit.

Design and plan network solutions, including LAN, WAN, Data Centre and Cloud Networks.

Develop network architectures that meet the company’s current and future requirements.

Configure, deploy and manage network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers and wireless controllers.

Implement and maintain network services and protocols.

Implement and enforce network security measures, including firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, access controls and VPNs.

Monitor network traffic for security threats and vulnerabilities.

Diagnose and resolve complex network issues, utilising advanced troubleshooting techniques and network monitoring tools.

Analyse network performance data to identify and address bottlenecks and irregularities.

Optimise network performance by analysing traffic patterns, adjusting configurations and implementing quality of service (QoS) measures.

Utilise network monitoring and analysis tools to proactively monitor network health, identify issues and respond to incidents.

Collaboration:

Foster strong collaboration and communication with cross-functional teams, including network operations, infrastructure, sales, and customer service, to ensure alignment and coordination in delivering seamless support experiences.

Quality Assurance:

Implement quality assurance processes and procedures to ensure adherence to service level agreements (SLAs), compliance with industry standards, and consistent delivery of high-quality support services.

Documentation and Reporting:

Ensure accurate documentation of support interactions, technical issues, resolutions, and customer feedback, and generate regular reports to provide insights into support performance and trends.

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Strong understanding of networking concepts, protocols, architectures and services.

Proficient in configuring and managing network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers and wireless controllers.

In-depth knowledge of network protocols and technologies such as BGP, OSPF, VLANs, VPNs, QoS and security protocols.

Hands-on experience with network monitoring and analysis tools.

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, to convey technical information effectively.

Proficient in network administration and configuration tools.

Analytical problem-solving skills to diagnose and resolve complex network issues.

Strong project management skills to lead and contribute towards network projects.

Familiarity with network security principles and best practices.

Strong proficiency in IT systems and technologies relevant to internet service provision.

Exceptional leadership and people management capabilities.

Customer-centric approach with adept problem-solving skills specific to internet connectivity issues.

Capacity to thrive within a dynamic, collaborative environment.

Familiarity with support ticketing systems and CRM tools tailored to internet service provision.

Ability to communicate technical information effectively to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Ability to effectively prioritize tasks, manage multiple projects, and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

