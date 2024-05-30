Yahsat partners with Satcom in Zimbabwe

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) has partnered with Satcom Technologies to explore new satellite communications opportunities in Zimbabwe.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Yahsat’s ongoing expansion across the African continent, enabling key economic sectors, government departments, and organizations to harness the power of satellite connectivity. Yahsat’s strategic service partnership with SATCOM Technologies will reinforce its presence in Africa as both parties aim to work more closely with the Zimbabwe Government. Services are expected to commence in June.

Under the service partner agreement, Yahsat and Satcom Technologies will seek to leverage their expertise to secure government projects by offering innovative, reliable, and efficient satellite-enabled connectivity solutions catering to Zimbabwe’s national requirements and development initiatives, which is expected to transform the country’s connectivity and technological capabilities.

The partnership aims to meet the increasing requirements of various sectors such as mining, agriculture, health, and education.

Sulaiman Al Ali, CCO of Yahsat, said: “We are proud to partner with Satcom Technologies to deliver our cutting-edge satellite connectivity solutions to Zimbabwe. This strategic partnership is a testament to our commitment to enhancing connectivity across the continent, supporting the digital transformation journey of African nations, and improving access to essential services for all.”

Tafadzwa Collins Semu, CEO of Satcom Technologies, said: “We are excited to join forces with Yahsat to unlock the immense potential of satellite connectivity in Zimbabwe. Our partnership will play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide, fostering economic growth, and enabling access to vital services for our communities.”

Yahsat’s innovative and enhanced solutions have been adopted across several African countries bolstering economic development and enabling access to connectivity solutions in unserved and underserved communities. This role is expected to be further enhanced with the launch of the Thuraya 4 satellite expected later this year.

The next-generation satellite will further expand coverage and advanced services to the African continent, ushering in a new era of connectivity. The partnership with Satcom Technologies reaffirms Yahsat’s commitment to empowering digital transformation throughout the continent, offering crucial services such as telemedicine and e-learning.