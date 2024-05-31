Angular Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Position: Angular Developer

Hire Resolves client is seeking a talented Angular Developer to join their team in Meyersdal, Johannesburg. The ideal candidate will have a passion for creating innovative and user-friendly web applications using Angular.

Responsibilities:

Develop user-facing features using Angular

Design and implement responsive web applications

Collaborate with back-end developers and UI/UX designers to improve user experience

Optimise applications for maximum speed and scalability

Write clean, maintainable code and conduct code reviews

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in web development

Requirements:

BSc or IT related degree/ diploma preferred



Strong development skills in the following technologies: Angular, JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, NodeJS, RESTful API integration

Good communication and presentation skills

If you are a passionate Angular Developer looking for a challenging opportunity in Meyersdal, Johannesburg, we would love to hear from you.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

