Our client has an exciting opportunity for a BI Developer to join their team. They are dynamic leaders in Business Process Outsourcing, based in the vibrant heart of Umhlanga. The ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.
Responsibilities:
- Design and develop database systems
- Support and write complex and optimized SQL queries
- Support existing applications and reports (trouble shooting, correction, implementation)
- Translate business, operational and functional requirements to management
- Write reports using SSRS, SSIS, and Power BI
- Ensure the accuracy of MS SQL database information
- Make changes to the reports necessary to make certain management decisions
- Extract, load and transfer the necessary data according to business needs
- Clean and prepare data for reporting
- Recommend techniques and strategies to optimize data storage, reporting, and analysis
- Document the solutions being considered
- Ensure the quality of deliverables
Qualifications:
- Degree, Diploma or IT related certification
Required skills:
- Transact-SQL
- SQL Server Environment
- SSIS, SSRS: they use Power BI
- Relational database modeling
- Basic knowledge of database management
- Integration of data from multiple systems with inherent complexity
Advantageous:
- C#
- SSAS (they use Power BI)
In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise in the future, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.
Desired Skills:
- SSAS
- SSIS
- SSRS
- C#
- PowerBI