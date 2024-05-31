Cloud Solution Architect – Gauteng Randburg

May 31, 2024

Job Family

Information Technology

Career Stream

IT Architecture

Leadership Pipeline

Manage Self: Technical

Job Purpose

To provide overall application systems design and balance requirements against resource utilisation and architectural factors and in line with company business strategy.

Job Responsibilities

  • Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in company Culture building initiatives
  • Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
  • Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes by identifying and recommending improvements to tools; policies and procedures to add value to company.
  • Deliver operational reports by complying to service level agreements
  • Reduce risk by ensuring accuracy of information through compliance with risk and compliance requirements Manage production environment through application and checking of processes
  • Control cost by managing time and resources
  • Develop outputs according to provided specifications through interaction with analysts and designers
  • Improve business knowledge through being mentored by business and product specialists
  • Develop training material for end users
  • Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending sessions
  • Understand and embrace the company Vision and Values by demonstrating the values through interaction with team and stakeholders
  • Ensure that own contribution and participation contributes to the achievement of team goals
  • Create and manage own career through guidance and support of management; department and colleagues
  • Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers
  • Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed; experience practiced and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames
  • Ensure knowledge management; continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and sharing knowledge with team
  • Track progress against work plans by providing feedback on own delivery in project feedback sessions
  • Utilize resources by complying to organisational and departmental standards and procedures
  • Demonstrate understanding of policies; procedures and standards by completing relevant surveys
  • Identify risks according to bank and departmental policies and take corrective action according to level of control
  • Communicate dependencies to project team

Job Responsibilities Continue

  • Cloud Strategy Development:
    • Crafting strategies for migrating existing applications to the cloud or building new applications that leverage cloud-native technologies.
    • Demonstrate experience in the creation of an application roadmap relevant to cloud technologies.
  • Architecture Design:
    • Designing scalable, resilient, and secure cloud architectures that utilize services like containers, serverless computing, microservices, and managed cloud services.
    • Establishing reusable patterns for solutions enabling efficient cadence to deliver solutions.
    • Designing scalable and secured data solutions and integration patterns.
  • Requirement Analysis:
    • Understanding business requirements and translating them into technical specifications for cloud solutions.
  • Container Orchestration:
    • Utilizing container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes to manage containerized applications efficiently, including deployment, scaling, and load balancing.
  • Security and Compliance:
    • Aligning cloud architecture/designs to security best practices and ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards.
  • Cost Optimization:
    • Optimizing cloud usage to minimize costs while maximizing performance and reliability, which may involve rightsizing resources, leveraging reserved instances, or adopting cost-effective architectures.
  • Collaboration and Communication:
    • Collaborating with cross-functional teams including developers, DevOps engineers, and business stakeholders to align technical solutions with business goals.
  • Continuous Learning:
    • Staying updated with emerging cloud technologies and best practices through continuous learning, certifications, and participation in industry events and communities.

Technical Knowledge

  • Deep understanding of cloud computing platforms, including public, private, and hybrid clouds, as well as various cloud services and technologies.
  • Ability to design and implement cloud-based architectures that meet the organization’s requirements in terms of security, performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.
  • Strong technical background in areas such as networking, databases, and security, as well as experience with cloud platforms and services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.
  • Ability to effectively communicate with stakeholders, including business leaders, technical teams, and vendors, to understand their needs and requirements and to present technical solutions in a clear and concise manner.
  • Experience in managing complex projects, including defining project scope, creating project plans, and coordinating with other teams to ensure successful implementation of cloud-based solutions.
  • Ability to identify and troubleshoot technical issues that arise during implementation and maintenance of cloud-based solutions.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

  • Professional Qualifications/Honour’s Degree

Preferred Qualification

  • Master’s degree in Information Systems or Computer Systems

Desired Qualification/Skills

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer
  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Fundamentals
  • Microsoft Certified: Cybersecurity
  • AWS Certified Developer
  • AWS Certified Security
  • Java, Spring boot, C#, .NET, Angular, Python basic knowledge
  • Understanding of FSI governance, standards, suppliers, and applications

Preferred Certifications

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
  • AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate

Minimum Experience Level

  • 5-8 years and/or relevant industry experience as well as experience in relevant IT discipline

Technical / Professional Knowledge

  • Administrative procedures and systems
  • Banking knowledge
  • Banking procedures
  • Business principles
  • Business terms and definitions
  • Data analysis
  • Governance, Risk and Controls
  • Microsoft Office
  • Relevant regulatory knowledge
  • Relevant software and systems knowledge
  • Business writing skills
  • Microsoft Office Product
  • Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge
  • Project Management
  • System Development Life cycle(SDLC)
  • Unified Modelling Language (UML)
  • Rational design toolset application
  • IT Architecture

Behavioural Competencies

  • Continuous Learning
  • Collaborating
  • Customer Focus
  • Initiating Action
  • Work Standards
  • Managing Work
  • Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud Architecture
  • Cloud Computing
  • IT Infrastructure
  • IT Security

