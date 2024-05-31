Cloud Solution Architect – Gauteng Randburg

Job Family

Information Technology

Career Stream

IT Architecture

Leadership Pipeline

Manage Self: Technical

Job Purpose

To provide overall application systems design and balance requirements against resource utilisation and architectural factors and in line with company business strategy.

Job Responsibilities

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in company Culture building initiatives

Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy

Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes by identifying and recommending improvements to tools; policies and procedures to add value to company.

Deliver operational reports by complying to service level agreements

Reduce risk by ensuring accuracy of information through compliance with risk and compliance requirements Manage production environment through application and checking of processes

Control cost by managing time and resources

Develop outputs according to provided specifications through interaction with analysts and designers

Improve business knowledge through being mentored by business and product specialists

Develop training material for end users

Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending sessions

Understand and embrace the company Vision and Values by demonstrating the values through interaction with team and stakeholders

Ensure that own contribution and participation contributes to the achievement of team goals

Create and manage own career through guidance and support of management; department and colleagues

Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed; experience practiced and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames

Ensure knowledge management; continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and sharing knowledge with team

Track progress against work plans by providing feedback on own delivery in project feedback sessions

Utilize resources by complying to organisational and departmental standards and procedures

Demonstrate understanding of policies; procedures and standards by completing relevant surveys

Identify risks according to bank and departmental policies and take corrective action according to level of control

Communicate dependencies to project team

Job Responsibilities Continue

Cloud Strategy Development: Crafting strategies for migrating existing applications to the cloud or building new applications that leverage cloud-native technologies. Demonstrate experience in the creation of an application roadmap relevant to cloud technologies.

Architecture Design: Designing scalable, resilient, and secure cloud architectures that utilize services like containers, serverless computing, microservices, and managed cloud services. Establishing reusable patterns for solutions enabling efficient cadence to deliver solutions. Designing scalable and secured data solutions and integration patterns.

Requirement Analysis: Understanding business requirements and translating them into technical specifications for cloud solutions.

Container Orchestration: Utilizing container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes to manage containerized applications efficiently, including deployment, scaling, and load balancing.

Security and Compliance: Aligning cloud architecture/designs to security best practices and ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards.

Cost Optimization: Optimizing cloud usage to minimize costs while maximizing performance and reliability, which may involve rightsizing resources, leveraging reserved instances, or adopting cost-effective architectures.

Collaboration and Communication: Collaborating with cross-functional teams including developers, DevOps engineers, and business stakeholders to align technical solutions with business goals.

Continuous Learning: Staying updated with emerging cloud technologies and best practices through continuous learning, certifications, and participation in industry events and communities.



Technical Knowledge

Deep understanding of cloud computing platforms, including public, private, and hybrid clouds, as well as various cloud services and technologies.

Ability to design and implement cloud-based architectures that meet the organization’s requirements in terms of security, performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

Strong technical background in areas such as networking, databases, and security, as well as experience with cloud platforms and services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Ability to effectively communicate with stakeholders, including business leaders, technical teams, and vendors, to understand their needs and requirements and to present technical solutions in a clear and concise manner.

Experience in managing complex projects, including defining project scope, creating project plans, and coordinating with other teams to ensure successful implementation of cloud-based solutions.

Ability to identify and troubleshoot technical issues that arise during implementation and maintenance of cloud-based solutions.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Professional Qualifications/Honour’s Degree

Preferred Qualification

Master’s degree in Information Systems or Computer Systems

Desired Qualification/Skills

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer

Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Fundamentals

Microsoft Certified: Cybersecurity

AWS Certified Developer

AWS Certified Security

Java, Spring boot, C#, .NET, Angular, Python basic knowledge

Understanding of FSI governance, standards, suppliers, and applications

Preferred Certifications

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate

Minimum Experience Level

5-8 years and/or relevant industry experience as well as experience in relevant IT discipline

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Administrative procedures and systems

Banking knowledge

Banking procedures

Business principles

Business terms and definitions

Data analysis

Governance, Risk and Controls

Microsoft Office

Relevant regulatory knowledge

Relevant software and systems knowledge

Business writing skills

Microsoft Office Product

Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge

Project Management

System Development Life cycle(SDLC)

Unified Modelling Language (UML)

Rational design toolset application

IT Architecture

Behavioural Competencies

Continuous Learning

Collaborating

Customer Focus

Initiating Action

Work Standards

Managing Work

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Desired Skills:

Cloud Architecture

Cloud Computing

IT Infrastructure

IT Security

