Data Architect at Parvana Recruitment

Highly innovative organisation which only employs the best. Their focus is on continual learning, constantly adapting and keeping ahead of the market. The focus is on R&D, you will have the opportunity to work on new projects (no boring legacy systems) and to work with some of the best in the industry. This is an agile environment, good communication skills are essential as is the ability to collaborate with other subject matter experts.

Join forces with business stakeholders to shape data architecture and requirements collaboratively.

Craft data models and schemas tailored to meet business objectives.

Assess and choose appropriate data storage solutions, including relational databases, data warehouses, data lakes, and NoSQL databases.

Lead the implementation of data governance policies and standards.

Uphold data quality and integrity across the organisation.

Ensure adherence to data security and privacy regulations.

Share data architecture strategies with both technical and non-technical stakeholders in a clear and engaging manner.

Contribute to strategic planning and technology selection for data and analytics initiatives.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or Business Management, or equivalent certification.

10 years of extensive experience in data migration, integration, and ETL processes.

Familiarity with modern data platforms and technologies (e.g., serverless computing, microservices).

Proficiency in SQL and Python for data manipulation.

Experience with both SQL and NoSQL data storage.

Familiarity with data processing frameworks like Snowflake, Databricks, or Apache Spark.

Hands-on experience with cloud-based data platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure).

Strong understanding of data architecture principles.

Expertise in data modelling and database design.

Understanding of data governance, quality, and security regulations.

