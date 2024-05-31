Data Manager (24 Months Contract Wits SBIMB) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Main purpose of the job:

To manage research data and associated activities for Mental Health Projects at the SBIMB.

To develop and maintain databases, including REDCap, by tracking data collection and storage, managing quality control of data for research projects.

Location:

Parktown, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Data Management

Maintain safe and secure storage of all electronic data.

Maintain research participant confidentiality.

Contribute to the development of SOPs for the use and maintenance of the databases.

Ensure that all data files from field sites are uploaded timeously into the central REDCap database or as required for a research study.

Assist the external Data Managers with checking of forms/databases for missing and/or inconsistent data.

Software development and maintenance.

Data Security and Sharing

Assisting users in performing data-related tasks

Provide data for analyses in line with various data requests from users.

Secure storage of data (backups).

Assist the Data Scientist in setting up SOPs for data processing and management.

Quality Control

Ensure that databases are up to date.

Run data quality checks and liaise with project sites regarding data quality and errors.

Resolve data discrepancies with the appropriate parties.

Ensure that all data cleaning and correction activities are fully documented.

Report Management

Identifying errors and inconsistencies in reports.

Assisting Data Scientists with resolution of errors and inconsistencies.

Assisting the Data Manager in the management of project-related reports.

Support Data Management

Complete tasks delegated by project PIs.

Provide effective and efficient telephonic and e-mail communication

Required Minimum Education And Training:

Hons BSc in Computer Science or Data Science or relevant qualification.

Proven experience as a Data Manager (2 to 3 years experience)

Demonstrated databases and programming experience.

Required Minimum Work Experience:

3 years’ experience in databases and programming, preferably in a research environment.

Desirable Additional Education, Work Experience And Personal Abilities:

Experience using REDCap exposure to health/medical data.

Competent in the use of Microsoft office packages (word, Excel, Outlook)

Experience working with large datasets.

Experience in health informatics.

Experience in bioinformatics.

MSc in computer science or equivalent would be an advantage.

Must be meticulous and able to work under pressure.

Work as part of a multi-disciplinary team to ensure good service delivery.

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 21 June 2024

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Please note:

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Data Management

About The Employer:

Named after Nobel Laureate and Wits University graduate, Sydney Brenner, the Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience (SBIMB) is a burgeoning multi-disciplinary research institute dedicated to investigating the molecular and genomic aetiology of diseases among African populations.

