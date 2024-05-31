First Line Techical Support – Azure

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS POSITION IS ONLY SUITABLE FOR CANDIDATES WHO HAS EXPERIENCE IN SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS IN O365 AND AZURE. YOU NEED TO RESIDE IN THE WESTERN CAPE.

Our client is a dynamic company that combines centres of excellence in identity, endpoint, security and cloud modernisation and also a proud Microsoft’s partners, with advanced specialisations and awards across security, data, AI, cloud, and identity.

They have an exciting opportunity to join the company as a First Line Analyst. Pelase note this position is a hybrid role and it would be expected of candidates to be in the office 2 x per week. To apply you need the following:

Grade 12

A related tertiary qualification

Certification or experience in working with O365, Azure, Active Directory and SharePoint.

Willingness to work 24/7 shift rotational shifts

Excellent command of english.

A minimum of 3 years experience within a customer service environment

A valid working permit or SA ID.

Desired Skills:

O365

Azure

Technical Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

