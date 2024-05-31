Front-End Developer

May 31, 2024

To Develop Functionality

  • Mobile development (web front-end)
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Spring framework
  • JavaScript with a focus on ES5 and ES6+
  • Familiar with JavaScript libraries and frameworks such as React, Angular or Vue
  • Basic understanding of web development tools such as Git, Webpack, Gulp and NPM
  • Understanding of programming concepts such as variables, loops and functions
  • Understanding of basic data structures and algorithms
  • Experience with markup languages
  • 7 years software development experience

Please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

