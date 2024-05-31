Front-End Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

To Develop Functionality
- Mobile development (web front-end)
- HTML
- CSS
- Spring framework
- JavaScript with a focus on ES5 and ES6+
- Familiar with JavaScript libraries and frameworks such as React, Angular or Vue
- Basic understanding of web development tools such as Git, Webpack, Gulp and NPM
- Understanding of programming concepts such as variables, loops and functions
- Understanding of basic data structures and algorithms
- Experience with markup languages
- 7 years software development experience
Please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]
