Full Stack Python Analytics Engineer at Reverside – Gauteng Gauteng

Job Title: Full Stack Python Analytics Engineer
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Full Stack Python Analytics Engineer to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Full Stack Python Analytics Engineer will be responsible for building and launching a full web application (API and Frontend) using containers hosted in AWS (the AWS infrastructure will be built out by the cloud engineering team).
The successful candidate will have a blend of technical knowledge, project management skills, and a customer-centric mindset to drive the development of innovative and valuable IT solutions. They will possesses strong knowledge of Python, PostgreSQL, Angular, and Django, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.
Responsibilities:
- Build and launch a full web application (API and Frontend) using containers hosted in AWS (the AWS infrastructure will be built out by the cloud engineering team).
Requirements:
- Executive reporting understanding
- Python (5+ years) – Advanced
- PostgreSQL (2+ years) – Intermediate
- Angular (5+ years) – Intermediate/Advanced
- Django (3+ years) – Intermediate/Advanced
- 10 years + overall experience
- Industries: Banking and financial services
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]