Full Stack Python Analytics Engineer at Reverside – Gauteng Gauteng

Job Title: Full Stack Python Analytics Engineer

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Full Stack Python Analytics Engineer to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Full Stack Python Analytics Engineer will be responsible for building and launching a full web application (API and Frontend) using containers hosted in AWS (the AWS infrastructure will be built out by the cloud engineering team).

The successful candidate will have a blend of technical knowledge, project management skills, and a customer-centric mindset to drive the development of innovative and valuable IT solutions. They will possesses strong knowledge of Python, PostgreSQL, Angular, and Django, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Build and launch a full web application (API and Frontend) using containers hosted in AWS (the AWS infrastructure will be built out by the cloud engineering team).

Requirements:

Executive reporting understanding

Python (5+ years) – Advanced

PostgreSQL (2+ years) – Intermediate

Angular (5+ years) – Intermediate/Advanced

Django (3+ years) – Intermediate/Advanced

10 years + overall experience

Industries: Banking and financial services

Desired Skills:

Python

Full Stack Python Analytics

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

