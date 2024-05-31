Full Stack Python Analytics Engineer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Full Stack Python Analytics Engineer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

The candidate will be reposible for building and launching a full web application (API and Frontend) using containers hosted in AWS (the AWS infrastructure will be built out by the cloud engineering team)

What we are looking for:

Completed relevant Degree

10 years experience

Banking and financial services experience required

Executive reporting understanding

5 years experience in Python – Advanced

2 years experience in PostgresSql

5 years experience in Angular

3 years experience in Django

AWS knowledge

Restful API experience

Data Engineering experience

AI and ML knowledge

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Python

PostgresSql

Angular

Django

Learn more/Apply for this position