Full Stack React Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Skills and Experience
- At least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end / Full Stack Developer or a similar role working with the
following technologies:
o React Native / [URL Removed]
o TypeScript
o C# OR JAVA
o JavaScript
Beneficial Skills
- SQL Server (beneficial)
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android (beneficial)
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (beneficial)
- Restful service experience (beneficial)
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
o (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
Education & Training.
What the job will entail day to day
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning
enhancements and development of the application software.
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in
software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.
