Full Stack React Developer

Skills and Experience

At least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end / Full Stack Developer or a similar role working with the

following technologies:

o React Native / [URL Removed]

o TypeScript

o C# OR JAVA

o JavaScript

Beneficial Skills

SQL Server (beneficial)

Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android (beneficial)

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (beneficial)

Restful service experience (beneficial)

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.

o (IT Diploma with 1 year's work experience)

o (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience) Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher

Education & Training.

What the job will entail day to day

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning

enhancements and development of the application software.

enhancements and development of the application software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in

software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

