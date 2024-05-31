Intermediate Oracle Analyst Programmer (CPT ONLY)

ENVIRONMENT:

MAKE a critical contribution to projects with your expertise to create secure and functional code as the next Intermediate Oracle Analyst Programmer sought by a dynamic Retail Group. You will provide quality coding solutions both for simple applications and complex information or operating systems. You will also be expected to interpret user stories and requirements to design and deliver software solutions with guidance from seniors. The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology and software building, must have a suitable IT tertiary qualification with 4 years work experience with PL/SQL or SQL and have solid technical knowledge in all areas of the Application Programming, System Design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods. You other tech tools should include Linux/Autosys and SVN/GIT.

DUTIES:

Design and develop solutions and database tables.

Accountable to deliver work of the highest quality.

End-to-end delivery of the SDLC.

Be a support to the Product team.

Help with day-to-day queries from business users and internal teams.

First-line of support and/or standby when needed.

Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels.

Interpret user stories and requirements to design and deliver software solutions with guidance from seniors.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Tertiary IT qualification.

Experience/Skills –

4 Years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL.

Require technical knowledge in all areas of the Application Programming, System Design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.

Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects.

Able to do Application Design.

Technologies:

PL/SQL

Linux/Autosys

SVN/GIT

Oracle Forms /Oracle ADF (optional)

Java/Python/PHP (optional)

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical mindset and logical thinker.

Good mathematical and numerical aptitude.

Positive and Proactive attitude.

Self-managed, and self-motivated.

Attention to detail.

Ability to follow instructions and adhere to standards and to work as part of a team.

Committed to excellent customer service.

Structured and strong planning capabilities.

Able to multitask and handle pressure.

COMMENTS:

