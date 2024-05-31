IT Desktop Support Technician at TippFocus Holdings – Gauteng Fourways

Qualifications:

Matric or Grade 12 essential

A+ and N+ qualification essential

Experience

3 Years technical experience within engineer role

Proficiency in various Opering System e.g. Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10), and apple Mac OS (all versions).

Proficiency in Office Applications (e.g. Microsoft Office (all versions), and Apple Office Suite (iWork)

Strong written and verbal communication skills at all levels

Good interpersonal skills

Proven customer service experince with strong customer service skills

Desired Skills:

Customer Care

Office applications

Proficiency in various Operating System

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The Tipp Focus Group is a B-BBEE level 1 contributor, established in 2001. Tipp Focus helps businesses solve organisational challenges. We do this by providing companies across the country with a range of key services in the consulting, systems integration and technology, professional resourcing, construction and the training and development space.

