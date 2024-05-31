IT Desktop Support Technician at TippFocus Holdings – Gauteng Fourways

Qualifications:
- Matric or Grade 12 essential
- A+ and N+ qualification essential
Experience
- 3 Years technical experience within engineer role
- Proficiency in various Opering System e.g. Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10), and apple Mac OS (all versions).
- Proficiency in Office Applications (e.g. Microsoft Office (all versions), and Apple Office Suite (iWork)
- Strong written and verbal communication skills at all levels
- Good interpersonal skills
- Proven customer service experince with strong customer service skills
Desired Skills:
- Customer Care
- Office applications
- Proficiency in various Operating System
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The Tipp Focus Group is a B-BBEE level 1 contributor, established in 2001. Tipp Focus helps businesses solve organisational challenges. We do this by providing companies across the country with a range of key services in the consulting, systems integration and technology, professional resourcing, construction and the training and development space.