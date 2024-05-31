IT Desktop Support Technician at TippFocus Holdings – Gauteng Fourways

May 31, 2024

Qualifications:

  • Matric or Grade 12 essential
  • A+ and N+ qualification essential

Experience

  • 3 Years technical experience within engineer role
  • Proficiency in various Opering System e.g. Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10), and apple Mac OS (all versions).
  • Proficiency in Office Applications (e.g. Microsoft Office (all versions), and Apple Office Suite (iWork)
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills at all levels
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Proven customer service experince with strong customer service skills

Desired Skills:

  • Customer Care
  • Office applications
  • Proficiency in various Operating System

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The Tipp Focus Group is a B-BBEE level 1 contributor, established in 2001. Tipp Focus helps businesses solve organisational challenges. We do this by providing companies across the country with a range of key services in the consulting, systems integration and technology, professional resourcing, construction and the training and development space.

Learn more/Apply for this position