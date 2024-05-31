IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Position: IT Support Engineer

Hire Resolves client is seeking a talented IT Support Engineer to join their growing team in Cape Town, Western Cape. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing technical support to the employees and customers, resolving hardware and software issues, and ensuring the smooth operation of the IT systems.

Responsibilities:

Provide first-line technical support to end users, resolving hardware and software issues in a timely manner

Install, configure, and upgrade computer hardware and software

Troubleshoot network connectivity issues and perform network maintenance tasks

Manage and maintain IT infrastructure, including servers, switches, routers, and firewalls

Provide training and support to end users on using new software and hardware

Monitor system performance and ensure efficient operation of IT systems

Collaborate with other IT team members to implement new technology solutions

Document and update IT systems and processes

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field

Proven experience in IT support or related field

Strong knowledge of hardware and software systems

Proficient in troubleshooting network connectivity issues

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and prioritise tasks

Professional certifications in IT support (e.g. CompTIA A+, Microsoft Certified Professional) are a plus

If you are a passionate and motivated IT professional looking to make a significant impact in a growing company, we want to hear from you.

Hire Resolve reviews applications daily, so please upload or email through your CV today!

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

IT Support Engineer

IT Support Engineer

IT Support Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position