Junior Business Analyst – Western Cape Western Cape

Junior Business Analyst

The company, by increasing their experience and knowledge in the logistics arena, have expanded their global reach to become one of the leading players in the industry.

Bachelor of Science Degree – Math’s & Stats (advantageous)

2 – 3 years

MS Office Suite

Python Programming

R Programming

SQL

PowerBI

– SQL scripting and Data Warehouse modelling techniques and methodologies

– Machine Learning and AI knowledge, and implementation,

– Python for app development and visualization,

– R for financial modelling and forecasting,

– PowerBI, as a visualization tools, leading and planning organizational projects for the enhancement of logistics processes as well as end-to-end automation of existing processes.

– Knowledgeable of the high-level reporting needed to provide data and capture big picture objectives (Dashboards)

– Working with Global IT / Operations/Commercial, building of pertinent data for real time information and reporting.

– Automation and building, revising, and troubleshooting the reporting aspects of analytics

