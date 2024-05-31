Operational Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for an Operational Business Analyst professional who focuses on improving and optimizing business processes within an organization. Your primary responsibility is to analyze current operations, identify inefficiencies, and develop strategies to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and streamline workflows.

What you’ll do:

Enhancements to existing processes and systems

Establishment of Support and testing processes

Working with the support team to propose and drive enhancements

Development of new policies, processes, and procedures to enhance operations

Costing and scoping of initiatives and projects

Management of Data – Responsible for periodic data validation and data cleanup exercises. This will include liaising with the Sales and Dev team and customers.

Management of customer reporting – establishing if the current reporting meets the customer’s needs, documentation of customer reporting requirements, generation and setting up of reports using QuickSight, and reporting cleanup exercises.

Periodic attestation exercises

Configuration and set-up of systems operational within the business (e.g. JIRA service desk) based on operational needs.

Operationalising processes and policies and ensuring that compliance is adhered to.

Your expertise:

2- 3 years of Business analysis experience (must have requirements gathering, documentation, process mapping, testing, and reporting skills)

Jira Service Desk Experience

Qualifications:

Information Systems qualification

Personal attributes:



Strong customer service ethos

Strong communication skills and active listening

Strong business writing skills

Acceptance of ownership and accountability

Patience and understanding

Cultural awareness

Ability to work well with people

Excellent organisational skills

Willingness to sometimes work unsociable hours

A logical mind

Enthusiasm for continual learning

Motivated and self-driven

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position