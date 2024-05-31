Project Manager

Position: Project Manager

Hire Resolves client is currently seeking a talented and experienced Project Manager to join their team in Cape Town, Western Cape. The ideal candidate will be responsible for overseeing and managing various projects within the organisation from initiation through to completion.

Responsibilities:



Develop project plans, timelines and budgets in collaboration with stakeholders

Coordinate and lead project team members to ensure successful project delivery

Monitor project progress and manage any potential risks or issues that may arise

Communicate effectively with all stakeholders to keep them informed and engaged throughout the project lifecycle

Ensure project deliverables meet quality standards and are delivered on time and within budget

Implement and uphold project management best practices and methodologies

Provide regular project status updates and reports to management

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Project Management or related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management

PMP or Prince2 certification is preferred

Strong leadership and team management skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to prioritise and manage multiple projects simultaneously

Proficiency in project management software and tools

Experience working in a fast-paced environment

If you feel you meet the above requirements and are looking for a challenging yet rewarding role as a Project Manager in Cape Town, Western Cape, please apply with your updated CV and cover letter.

Hire Resolve reviews applications daily, so please upload or email through your CV today!

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Alyssa Marson at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Project Manager

Project Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position