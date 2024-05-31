Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria North

The Space Project Managers combine their project management, systems engineering, and contract management skills with their engineering or scientific expertise to design, develop, and integrate technology solutions to meet the nation’s needs and requirements. They are responsible for all aspects of the project, ultimately making sure the project requirements are met within budget and schedule, and that the team members who support the project are properly recognized for the achievement of those goals. They are responsible for the successful planning and implementation of project resources, schedules, and performance objectives. They are also responsible for overall project safety and risk management.

Desired Skills:

Systems engineering

Design

Aerospace

Nuclear

Defence

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

SOE

