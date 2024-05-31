Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Position: Project Manager
Hire Resolves client is currently seeking a talented and experienced Project Manager to join their team in Cape Town, Western Cape. The ideal candidate will be responsible for overseeing and managing various projects within the organisation from initiation through to completion.
Responsibilities:
- Develop project plans, timelines and budgets in collaboration with stakeholders
- Coordinate and lead project team members to ensure successful project delivery
- Monitor project progress and manage any potential risks or issues that may arise
- Communicate effectively with all stakeholders to keep them informed and engaged throughout the project lifecycle
- Ensure project deliverables meet quality standards and are delivered on time and within budget
- Implement and uphold project management best practices and methodologies
- Provide regular project status updates and reports to management
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Project Management or related field
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management
- PMP or Prince2 certification is preferred
- Strong leadership and team management skills
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to prioritise and manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Proficiency in project management software and tools
- Experience working in a fast-paced environment
