Regulatory Reporting Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Job Purpose

Produce and supply regulatory reporting requirements for the CIB business unit contributing toward the client and the group requirements to relevant parties as well as internal stakeholders.

Perform financial analysis on business data in order to influence and communicate effectively with stakeholders by adding value to the business’s financial management strategy.

Job Responsibilities

Gather relevant information from sources and stakeholders in order to fulfill regulatory requirements, I.E. reconcile Balance Sheet and Income statement BA return information obtained to the management accounts; analyze and review information to ensure accuracy and integrity; identify and follow-up on issues relating to regulatory requirements.

Evaluate opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective approaches to operate and adding value to our client.

Identify and resolve business problems timeously by analyzing data and reports from various sources.

Provide meaningful recommendations; explanations and highlight anomalies by analyzing and interrogating financial information.

Ensure that financial business analysis is conducted in line with the set standards.

Enhance processes; policies and procedures by researching; reviewing current documents and submitting recommendations.

Ensure understanding and compliance to the clients regulations as well as internal policies.

Manage defined risks in the finance/regulatory function and risk categories at targeted levels by adhering to internal and external guidelines/policies/procedures/business rules/compliance and governance requirements.

Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing our client and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems; process; services and solutions are aligned.

Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management. Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified time-frame.

Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction.

People Specification

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification

Qualified Chartered accountant (CA(SA))

Bachelor of Commerce: Financial Management

Financial risk management

Type of Exposure

Problem solving

Developing methods to minimize process and reporting risks

Drafting reports

Managing conflict situations

Influencing stakeholders to obtain buy-in for concepts and ideas

Data analysis

Writing business proposals

Conducting needs analysis

Communicating standards to others

Answering stakeholder questions

Preparing and delivering presentations

Conducting gap analysis between scope and proposals

Interacting with various levels of management

Using different approaches in new work situations and/or business proposals

Identifying trends.

Minimum Experience Level

2 – 4 years’ experience in Banking/Financial services environment

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Business Acumen

Business principles

Communication Strategies

Data analysis

Governance, Risk and Controls

Policies and procedures

Principles of financial management

Research methodology

Business writing skills

Microsoft Office

Banking regulatory knowledge

IT / Banking knowledge

Behavioral Competencies

Applied Learning

Communication

Decision Making

Innovation

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Business Acumen

Business Writing

Communication

Financial Management

Innovation

IT Knowledge

