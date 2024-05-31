Regulatory Reporting Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Job Purpose
Produce and supply regulatory reporting requirements for the CIB business unit contributing toward the client and the group requirements to relevant parties as well as internal stakeholders.
Perform financial analysis on business data in order to influence and communicate effectively with stakeholders by adding value to the business’s financial management strategy.
Job Responsibilities
- Gather relevant information from sources and stakeholders in order to fulfill regulatory requirements, I.E. reconcile Balance Sheet and Income statement BA return information obtained to the management accounts; analyze and review information to ensure accuracy and integrity; identify and follow-up on issues relating to regulatory requirements.
- Evaluate opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective approaches to operate and adding value to our client.
- Identify and resolve business problems timeously by analyzing data and reports from various sources.
- Provide meaningful recommendations; explanations and highlight anomalies by analyzing and interrogating financial information.
- Ensure that financial business analysis is conducted in line with the set standards.
- Enhance processes; policies and procedures by researching; reviewing current documents and submitting recommendations.
- Ensure understanding and compliance to the clients regulations as well as internal policies.
- Manage defined risks in the finance/regulatory function and risk categories at targeted levels by adhering to internal and external guidelines/policies/procedures/business rules/compliance and governance requirements.
- Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing our client and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems; process; services and solutions are aligned.
- Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management. Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified time-frame.
- Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction.
- People Specification
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level
- Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
- Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees
Preferred Qualification
- Qualified Chartered accountant (CA(SA))
- Bachelor of Commerce: Financial Management
- Financial risk management
Type of Exposure
- Problem solving
- Developing methods to minimize process and reporting risks
- Drafting reports
- Managing conflict situations
- Influencing stakeholders to obtain buy-in for concepts and ideas
- Data analysis
- Writing business proposals
- Conducting needs analysis
- Communicating standards to others
- Answering stakeholder questions
- Preparing and delivering presentations
- Conducting gap analysis between scope and proposals
- Interacting with various levels of management
- Using different approaches in new work situations and/or business proposals
- Identifying trends.
Minimum Experience Level
- 2 – 4 years’ experience in Banking/Financial services environment
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Business Acumen
- Business principles
- Communication Strategies
- Data analysis
- Governance, Risk and Controls
- Policies and procedures
- Principles of financial management
- Research methodology
- Business writing skills
- Microsoft Office
- Banking regulatory knowledge
- IT / Banking knowledge
Behavioral Competencies
- Applied Learning
- Communication
- Decision Making
- Innovation
- Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills
Desired Skills:
- Analysis
- Business Acumen
- Business Writing
- Communication
- Financial Management
- Innovation
- IT Knowledge