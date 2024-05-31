Senior PHP Developer

Looking for a very Senior PHP Developer to start at their soonest. Candidate must have 10+ years’ experience and be comfortable using Laravel frameworks.

Key Requirements

10+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

PHP

Laravel

MySQL

JavaScript

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

