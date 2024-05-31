Shopify Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Shopify Developer (5+ years)

Part-Time / Full-Time (20-40 hours per week)

Remote (Preference for US hours, flexibility for the right candidate)

One of ur US based clients are seeking an experienced Shopify Developer to join their team.

The ideal candidate will have over five years of hands-on experience with Shopify, capable of handling all aspects of development, from building custom apps and themes to integrating and working with APIs.

This role requires a highly skilled individual who can work independently and as part of a team, ensuring smooth collaboration and effective communication.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop, customize, and maintain Shopify stores.

Build and optimize custom Shopify apps and themes.

Integrate third-party APIs to enhance store functionality.

Collaborate with the team in meetings scheduled during US business hours.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues promptly.

Contribute to project planning and provide technical insights.

Requirements:

5+ years of proven experience in Shopify development.

Proficiency in building custom apps and themes.

Strong knowledge of Shopify APIs and integrations.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple projects.

Strong communication skills and a team player mentality.

Availability for meetings and collaboration during US hours, with some flexibility.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with front-end technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).

Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).

Understanding of e-commerce best practices and SEO.

Desired Skills:

Shopify

Development

API

Apps

eCommerce

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– eCommerce Industry

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract with no end date)

– Flexible hours – US hours (up to 6 hours difference ; 3pm-11pm/4pm-12am)

– Work form home OR if you have a dedicated office you prefer to work from.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Flexitime

Learn more/Apply for this position