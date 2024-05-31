Position: Software Developer
Hire Resolves client is looking for a Software Developer to join their team in Cape Town, Western Cape. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software development and a passion for creating innovative solutions.
Responsibilities:
- Develop high-quality software solutions that meet project requirements
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, test, and deploy new features and enhancements
- Contribute to the technical design and architecture of software applications
- Troubleshoot and debug software applications to ensure optimal performance
- Stay up-to-date on industry trends and best practices in software development
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
- 3+ years of experience in software development
- Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C#, or JavaScript
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
- Experience with agile development methodologies
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment
If you are a motivated and talented Software Developer looking to join a dynamic team in Cape Town, Western Cape, we want to hear from you.
- Salary: negotiable.
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
Desired Skills:
