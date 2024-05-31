Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Position: Software Developer

Hire Resolves client is looking for a Software Developer to join their team in Cape Town, Western Cape. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software development and a passion for creating innovative solutions.

Responsibilities:

Develop high-quality software solutions that meet project requirements

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, test, and deploy new features and enhancements

Contribute to the technical design and architecture of software applications

Troubleshoot and debug software applications to ensure optimal performance

Stay up-to-date on industry trends and best practices in software development

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

3+ years of experience in software development

Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C#, or JavaScript

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Experience with agile development methodologies

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment

If you are a motivated and talented Software Developer looking to join a dynamic team in Cape Town, Western Cape, we want to hear from you.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

