Support Engineer

May 31, 2024

As a Support Engineer, you’ll be responsible for providing technical support to our customers.

You’re someone who has worked with databases, built a few Postman collections and done some scripting in Bash, PowerShell or VBScript.

You enjoy working with people, have great communication skills and your time management is top notch.
Highlights

  • Job Title: Support Engineer
  • Salary Range: TBD
  • Office: Somerset West
  • Location: On-site

Responsibilities

  • Respond to customer inquiries via email, phone, and live chat in a professional and courteous manner.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve customer issues related to our SaaS products.
  • Document and track customer inquiries and resolutions in our ticketing system.
  • Collaborate with the development team to escalate complex issues and ensure timely resolution.
  • Proactively identify and suggest solutions to improve the customer experience.
  • Stay up to date on the latest developments and features of our platform.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 2+ years of experience in technical support, preferably in a SaaS environment.
  • Strong technical knowledge of cloud computing and web-based applications.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Ability to work independently and in a fast-paced environment.
  • Familiarity with ticketing systems, particularly ConnectWise Manage is helpful.
  • Experience with SQL and scripting a plus.

PLEASE SEND CV TO RPE – RECRUITMENT AND PLACEMENT EXECUTIVES

Desired Skills:

  • CLOUD COMPUTING
  • WEB BASED APPLICTONS
  • TICKETING SYSTEMS
  • CONNECTWISE MANAGE
  • SQL
  • SCRIPTING

