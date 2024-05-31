Support Engineer

As a Support Engineer, you’ll be responsible for providing technical support to our customers.

You’re someone who has worked with databases, built a few Postman collections and done some scripting in Bash, PowerShell or VBScript.

You enjoy working with people, have great communication skills and your time management is top notch.

Highlights

Job Title: Support Engineer

Salary Range: TBD

Office: Somerset West

Location: On-site

Responsibilities

Respond to customer inquiries via email, phone, and live chat in a professional and courteous manner.

Troubleshoot and resolve customer issues related to our SaaS products.

Document and track customer inquiries and resolutions in our ticketing system.

Collaborate with the development team to escalate complex issues and ensure timely resolution.

Proactively identify and suggest solutions to improve the customer experience.

Stay up to date on the latest developments and features of our platform.

Qualifications and Experience

2+ years of experience in technical support, preferably in a SaaS environment.

Strong technical knowledge of cloud computing and web-based applications.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work independently and in a fast-paced environment.

Familiarity with ticketing systems, particularly ConnectWise Manage is helpful.

Experience with SQL and scripting a plus.

PLEASE SEND CV TO RPE – RECRUITMENT AND PLACEMENT EXECUTIVES

Desired Skills:

CLOUD COMPUTING

WEB BASED APPLICTONS

TICKETING SYSTEMS

CONNECTWISE MANAGE

SQL

SCRIPTING

Learn more/Apply for this position