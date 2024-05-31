Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As a Support Engineer, you’ll be responsible for providing technical support to our customers.
You’re someone who has worked with databases, built a few Postman collections and done some scripting in Bash, PowerShell or VBScript.
You enjoy working with people, have great communication skills and your time management is top notch.
Highlights
- Job Title: Support Engineer
- Salary Range: TBD
- Office: Somerset West
- Location: On-site
Responsibilities
- Respond to customer inquiries via email, phone, and live chat in a professional and courteous manner.
- Troubleshoot and resolve customer issues related to our SaaS products.
- Document and track customer inquiries and resolutions in our ticketing system.
- Collaborate with the development team to escalate complex issues and ensure timely resolution.
- Proactively identify and suggest solutions to improve the customer experience.
- Stay up to date on the latest developments and features of our platform.
Qualifications and Experience
- 2+ years of experience in technical support, preferably in a SaaS environment.
- Strong technical knowledge of cloud computing and web-based applications.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to work independently and in a fast-paced environment.
- Familiarity with ticketing systems, particularly ConnectWise Manage is helpful.
- Experience with SQL and scripting a plus.
PLEASE SEND CV TO RPE – RECRUITMENT AND PLACEMENT EXECUTIVES
Desired Skills:
- CLOUD COMPUTING
- WEB BASED APPLICTONS
- TICKETING SYSTEMS
- CONNECTWISE MANAGE
- SQL
- SCRIPTING