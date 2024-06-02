Business Analyst – POS/Software Development – Western Cape Western Cape

Our client, a leading software and POS solutions developing company, specifically catering to the hospitality, retail or billing sector, seeks to employ a qualified and experienced Business Analyst, with a background in the billing or POS software development sector, to join this progressive and expanding professional team.

You will have a tertiary qualification in Business Management, Communications or related, coupled with 3-5 years experience as a Business Analyst within the software development sector, ideally in billing or POS software.

Your expertise will include recommending the correct applications and applying the configuration needed or providing advice to the product team on changes or improvements can be made to the tech stack to accommodate client requirements going forward.

You will have a proven background in collaborating with the sales team to providing recommendations on integrations and applications, as well as analysing client businesses to provide the best solutions for their billing or POS requirements.

You will have previous experience in providing technical designs to build databases, as well as providing progress reports and mitigating risk factors to systems.

You will have experience in ZOHO CRM and Microsoft software

You must have a valid driver’s licence, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

