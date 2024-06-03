BI Business Analyst (JHB) – Gauteng Gauteng

About the Role:

iOCO is seeking a dynamic and experienced Business Intelligence Business Analyst (BI BA) to join our innovative team in Johannesburg. This hybrid role requires a professional who can seamlessly blend on-site collaboration with remote work. The ideal candidate will thrive in an agile environment, contributing to our mission of delivering data-driven solutions that drive business success.

What you’ll do:

Requirement Gathering Analysis:

Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit, analyze, and document business requirements.

Translate business needs into technical specifications for BI solutions.

BI Solution Development:

Work with BI developers and data engineers to design and implement BI solutions.

Ensure the solutions align with business requirements and industry best practices.

Data Analysis Reporting:

Perform data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and insights.

Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations using BI tools.

Agile Project Management:

Participate actively in agile ceremonies such as sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and retrospectives.

Ensure timely delivery of BI projects within the agile framework.

Stakeholder Engagement:

Act as a liaison between business units and the technical team.

Communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels to ensure alignment and understanding.

Quality Assurance:

Conduct thorough testing and validation of BI solutions to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Assist in the creation of test cases and perform UAT with business users.

Your expertise:

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Business Intelligence Analyst or Business Analyst in a BI environment.

Proficiency in BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView.

Strong SQL skills and experience with data modeling and database design.

Solid understanding of agile methodologies and experience working in an agile environment.

Excellent communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

