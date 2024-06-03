Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Role Purpose

Conduct analysis of business needs to provide software application solutions focused on delivering business value. Together with a range of business, technical and technology stakeholders, you will help design and implement innovative solutions to meet business objectives. You are responsible for working with multiple stakeholder groups across the organization to identify, investigate and analyze challenges faced by the enterprise. The Business Analyst will synthesize the business requirements, which will in turn inform the solution design.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Business Acumen

Drive for Results

Collaboration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Responsibilities and work outputs

– Identifying, investigating, and analyzing problems faced by business; propose documented solutions that fully address the business requirements needed to optimize the business.

– Keeping abreast of market changes and internal system developments ensuring that all new processes align to best practices.

– Accountable for eliciting requirements and solution design through conducting requirement session (JAD), interviews and reviewing (extracting info) existing documentation.

– Collaborating with stakeholders to document business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications.

– Developing and documenting detailed functional and non-functional requirements specifications in line with standards.

– Critically evaluating business processes in order to establish time and cost parameters and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the business.

– Investigating and analyzing alternative solutions and propose the best approach to meet a business needs.

– Developing solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process and technology).

– Assisting in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.

– Documenting the impact and interactions of business process and requirements to support system design and development.

– Contributing to the successful implementation of projects in order to achieve the business outcome.

– Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.. Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.

– Identifying and analysing deficiencies, loopholes, etc. in operational processes and propose a way forward to effectively deal with them.

– Investigating and proposing process optimization opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency.

– Developing and maintaining productive working relationships with peers and organisational role players to achieve optimal cross process integration. Competencies required

– Customer/ Stakeholder management

– Business Acumen

– Drive for Results

– Leads Change and Innovation

– Reporting and Interpretation

– Collaboration

– Strong communication

– Impact and Influence

– Self-Awareness and Insight

– Diversity and Inclusiveness

– Institutional Process Analysis & Redesign

