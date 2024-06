DevOps Engineer (Advanced) T_2566 – Gauteng Pretoria

DevOps Engineer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



Infrastructure: Ansible/Chef, Kubernetes, Terraform, FINOPS

IAM: LDAP, Federate identities, Roles & Access Management.

Service Management: Incidents Monitoring, manage SLAs, problem management reporting, ITIL

Ops: Azur Cloud, Linux and Shell, Tomcat, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Logstash, Influx DB, Dynatrace, Oracle, Postgres, Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets

Dev: Java, Spring Framework, Quarkus, unit testing, REST, Swagger, Jira, Confluence, Python

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



Codebeamer Know How

Business writing, clear and concise communication

Business Analyst experience

Architecture: Cloud, On-prem, hybrid, data modelling, SW-Architecture

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:



Relevant IT Degree

2 Plus years in DevOps Engineering Experience with at least 5 years in IT Industry

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Java

Architecture

Azure

