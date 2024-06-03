Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Systems Support Analyst

Brackenfell Cape town

Sal neg

As a Business System Support Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless operation and support of the CTRM system and its users, encompassing related projects. Your duties will span the creation of technical solutions, from design and documentation through to testing and refinement. Your expertise will also extend to end-user support, problem-solving, and the enhancement of application processes.

Essential Education & Experience

Familiarity with a CTRM/ERP or similar trading/logistics systems.

Competency in MS-SQL, including the ability to craft and execute queries and understand SQL scripts.

Proficiency in creating business reports with tools like, Power BI, and SQL.

Experience in ERP reporting processes and integration workflow functionality.

At least 5 years of experience in supporting enterprise-level CTRM/ERP systems (e.g., Oracle, SAP, CXL).

Desired Skills:

SAP

Business Systems Support Analyst

Oracle

SQL

ERP

CTRM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

