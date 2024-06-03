Full Stack Java_DevOps – 2228 EvdB

- Operations (2nd and 3rd level)
- Development of new functionality (backend, frontend)
- Changes to the existing solution
- Development of automated test for the solution
- Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution
- Development of API to the backend
- Functional and technical refinement of new solutions
- Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution
- Support and error analysis during overall test cycles and rollouts
- Quality checks in regards of development across all teams
- Breaking down requirements into individual tasks and user stories
- Working in Sprints and ensuring delivery of topics in your responsibility
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.
- 5 years’ experience developing in Java
- 3 years’ experience in frontend development
- 1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)
- Backend:
- At least 3-5 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
- At least 3 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Bot or Quarkus
- At least 3 years ‘ experience with Test Framewrks (From Unit 2 E2E)
- Frontend:
- At least 2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies:JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
- Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Changement)
- Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Experience breaking down requirements into individual task/user stories.
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
- Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
- Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)
- Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices
- Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)
- Good communication skills, dealing with multiple stakeholders
