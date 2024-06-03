Full Stack Java_DevOps – 2228 EvdB

Operations (2nd and 3rd level)

Development of new functionality (backend, frontend)

Changes to the existing solution

Development of automated test for the solution

Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution

Development of API to the backend

Functional and technical refinement of new solutions

Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution

Support and error analysis during overall test cycles and rollouts

Quality checks in regards of development across all teams

Breaking down requirements into individual tasks and user stories

Working in Sprints and ensuring delivery of topics in your responsibility

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.

5 years’ experience developing in Java

3 years’ experience in frontend development

1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

Backend:

At least 3-5 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE) At least 3 years ‘ experience in either Spring , Spring Bot or Quarkus At least 3 years ‘ experience with Test Framewrks (From Unit 2 E2E)

Frontend:

At least 2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies: JavaScript , Typescript, HTML 5, CSS Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Changement) Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes) Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible) Experience breaking down requirements into individual task/user stories.



Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)

(e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight) Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)

Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices

Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)

Good communication skills, dealing with multiple stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring

Quarkus

JavaScript

Angular

Azure

CI/CD

