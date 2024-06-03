Full Stack Java_DevOps – 2228 EvdB

Jun 3, 2024

  • Operations (2nd and 3rd level)

  • Development of new functionality (backend, frontend)

  • Changes to the existing solution

  • Development of automated test for the solution

  • Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution

  • Development of API to the backend

  • Functional and technical refinement of new solutions

  • Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution

  • Support and error analysis during overall test cycles and rollouts

  • Quality checks in regards of development across all teams

  • Breaking down requirements into individual tasks and user stories

  • Working in Sprints and ensuring delivery of topics in your responsibility

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.

  • 5 years’ experience developing in Java

  • 3 years’ experience in frontend development

  • 1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

  • Backend:
    • At least 3-5 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)

    • At least 3 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Bot or Quarkus

    • At least 3 years ‘ experience with Test Framewrks (From Unit 2 E2E)

  • Frontend:
    • At least 2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies:JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS

    • Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

    • Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Changement)

    • Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

    • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

    • Experience breaking down requirements into individual task/user stories.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

  • Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)

  • Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)

  • Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices

  • Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)

  • Good communication skills, dealing with multiple stakeholders

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring
  • Quarkus
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • Azure
  • CI/CD

