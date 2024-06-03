Intermediate – Senior Data Engineer (JHB – Hybrid)

About the Role:

iOCO is seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate to Senior Data Engineer to join our dynamic team in Johannesburg. This hybrid role requires expertise in SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS), SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), and working within an Azure environment. The successful candidate will play a critical role in designing, developing, and maintaining our data infrastructure and solutions.

What you’ll do:

Data Integration ETL Development:

Design, develop, and maintain ETL processes using SSIS to ensure efficient data extraction, transformation, and loading.

Develop and optimize SQL scripts, stored procedures, and data models for data integration and transformation tasks.

Data Analysis Reporting:

Create and maintain data analysis models using SSAS.

Develop, deploy, and manage reports using SSRS to meet business requirements.

Azure Data Solutions:

Implement and manage data solutions within the Azure environment.

Optimize and monitor Azure data services to ensure performance, scalability, and reliability.

Database Management:

Design and maintain database schemas, indexes, and performance tuning.

Ensure data integrity and security across all databases and data systems.

Collaboration Documentation:

Work closely with data analysts, BI developers, and other stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver effective solutions.

Document ETL processes, data models, and technical specifications.

Your expertise:

3-5 years of experience in data engineering or a related role.

Proficiency in SSAS, SSRS, and SSIS.

Strong experience working with Azure data services.

Advanced SQL skills and experience with database design and optimization.

Preferred Skills:

Familiarity with other Azure services.

Experience with data warehousing concepts and tools.

Knowledge of Python or other scripting languages.

Experience with BI tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau).

Personal Attributes:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Detail-oriented with a focus on delivering high-quality work.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team.

Proactive and eager to learn new technologies and methodologies.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position