Intermediate Web Developer (PHP) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Join a team where innovation, creativity, and strategic thinking are paramount. Our client is not just a company; it’s a hub of transformational ideas and digital solutions. They collaborate with governments and businesses to drive significant social and economic change through technology. Their team consists of experienced professionals who have spearheaded some of the most ambitious e-transformation programs in the country. They are seeking an Intermediate Developer who has a passion for IT and a strong desire to learn. Our client works across various technology stacks, so they highly value a quick and inquisitive mind. Ideal candidates will have 5+ years of experience as a Web or Application Developer. Knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform and Azure Cloud is advantageous.

DUTIES:

Development of custom components on platforms including WordPress and Drupal

Development on the Microsoft Power Platform

Database and solution design

Development using languages including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Liquid, PHP, etc.

Debugging and improving of code

Write clean, maintainable code.

Participate in code reviews, daily scrums, sprint plans and retrospectives. Be able to help, guide and develop Junior Developers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications and Necessary Experience:

5+ years as a Web or Application Developer

Microsoft Power Platform advantageous

Azure Cloud knowledge advantageous

Skills:

CSS

HTML

JavaScript

Power Fx

Liquid

PHP

SQL

ATTRIBUTES:

Be able to work with limited supervision.

COMMENTS:

